As Hurricane Lee grows in size, Florida's East Coast to experience dangerous surf, rip currents

While the center of the enormous, powerful hurricane isn't going to come close to land, its outer bands are expected to impact much of the U.S. East Coast.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Lee continues to be a looming force in the Atlantic. While forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have Lee's center far away from land, its large size could actually impact weather here in the Sunshine State.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected this week along most of the U.S. East Coast, including Florida, as Hurricane Lee continues to grow in size.

As of Monday, the NWS expects a "high" risk for rip currents along Florida's East Coast just north of West Palm Beach all the way to Jacksonville. The coast from Boca Raton and West Palm Beach are under a "moderate" risk for rip currents.

According to the NWS, rip currents are "channeled currents of water flowing away from shore at surf beaches. They typically extend from near the shoreline, through the surf zone and past the line of breaking waves."

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent at beaches along the East, Gulf and West coasts, as well as the shores of the Great Lakes. In June, more than 10 people died in rip currents at beaches stretching across Florida's Panhandle to Mobile, Alabama.

Here's what rip currents can look like, as seen from above:

The NWS says while rip currents are actually present on many beaches every day, but are "usually too slow to be dangerous to beachgoers." However, when the conditions are right — such as a large hurricane moving by — rip currents can increase to "dangerous speeds."

Our Verify team determined that you can spot a rip current. To determine whether a rip current may be present when you’re at the beach, the United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) says you should look for the following signs:

A narrow gap of darker, seemingly calmer water between areas of breaking waves and whitewater.

A channel of churning, choppy water.

A difference in water color.

A line of foam, seaweed or debris moving away from shore.

If you are caught in a rip current, the NWS says you should try your best to relax and avoid panicking because rip currents do not pull people underwater. After you relax, you should swim parallel to the shoreline until you escape the current's pull instead of swimming directly to the shore. When you’re free from the pull of the current, you can swim at an angle away from the current toward the shore.

The NWS also shares other tips on how to survive a rip current on its website, including the following:

If you feel you can't reach shore, relax, face the shore, and call or wave for help.

Remember: If in doubt, don't go out!

If at all possible, only swim at beaches with lifeguards.

If you choose to swim on beaches without a lifeguard, never swim alone.