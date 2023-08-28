DeSantis, Florida leaders urge people to be ready for major Idalia impacts

Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the coming days somewhere along Florida's west coast.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — "Execute your plans now," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday morning as he provided an update on the state's plans ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Florida leaders are urging people, especially those in the Tampa Bay area and along the Gulf Coast, to be ready to enact their hurricane plans by the end of the day Monday. Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the coming days.

Because of the threat of dangerous storm surge, flooding and strong winds, DeSantis urges everyone to heed local emergency orders ahead of the storm.

DeSantis said to expect coastal counties to likely trigger evacuation orders for A and B zones. You can find the latest evacuation orders for the Tampa Bay area here.

As a reminder, leaders say if you're in an evacuation zone you only need to travel tens of miles out of the storm's path, not hundreds of miles.

Now is the time to fortify your homes and businesses, pick up or tie down items that are outside and other preparations to protect against the storm. DeSantis urges residents to follow generator safety and to not run generators inside homes.

About 5,500 Florida National Guard personnel are expected to be deployed to assist with storm recovery efforts. Additionally, about 10,000 linemen will be staged throughout the impacted areas of the state after the storm to ensure power is restored in a timely manner.

DeSantis also said Florida's state of emergency order has been expanded to 46 counties, as opposed to the original 33.

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lake

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Nassau

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla