Low pressure bringing Florida rain, storms not likely to become a tropical cyclone

The National Hurricane Center will be keeping an eye on it, though, giving it a 20-percent chance of development.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The mess of showers of thunderstorms working its way across Florida isn't expected to develop into a tropical cyclone, though it's being closely watched.

For the past day or so, a broad trough of low pressure extending from the Gulf of Mexico to Florida and western Atlantic has blanketed the area with clouds and on-and-off rain.

The National Hurricane Center in a special outlook issued Monday said this system has a 20-percent chance of development once it moves east of Florida and just south of the Carolinas.

That's a very low chance, and forecasters put it bluntly: It is "NOT expected to become a tropical cyclone" because of unfavorable upper-level winds.

Still, it's been quite the rainmaker, especially for eastern Florida. This system is expected to move into the Atlantic into Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the higher rain chances into Georgia and the Carolinas.

It might be best to stay out of the ocean during the next couple of days as gusty winds will churn up high waves and strong rip currents.

This system, regardless of tropical development, will continue to be watched for Wednesday's historic SpaceX and NASA crewed launch from Cape Canaveral. Good weather needs to be in the forecast and, so far, it's not the greatest: Conditions currently are 40-percent "go" for launch.

