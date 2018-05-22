ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The on-again, off-again tropical showers and storms could be aided later this weekend by a disturbance trying to get its act together in the Caribbean.

It sounds like the same song and dance, right? The heavy rain Tampa Bay has been dealing with for about a week has been associated with a broad low-pressure system funneling in tropical moisture. Once that moves away, another is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

And that's where the National Hurricane Center will watch for possible development.

Although forecasters now give it big zero percent of development in next few days, it ramps up to 40 percent over the next five -- taking us into the holiday weekend.

Even if it does become a tropical depression or storm, the biggest threat from the system will be more heavy rain across an area that has seen so much.

Regardless of tropical development, widespread tropical rain is expected across Florida and much of the South.

