DeSantis: Floridians need to prepare for potential impacts of Invest 98-L

Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged people across the state on Sunday to be prepared in case the path of Invest 98L impacts Florida as it continues to develop.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people move on or continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impact across Florida, the tropics aren't showing signs of quieting down just yet during the last month of hurricane season.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management and DeSantis are in contact with local officials from all counties in Florida, the governor's office said in a news release.

“I encourage all Floridians to be prepared and make a plan in the event a storm impacts Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the path and trajectory of Invest 98L and we remain in constant contact with all state and local government partners.”

The governor's office says regardless of how serious the system will be, people need to prepare for the worst-case scenarios, including the risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents and beach erosion.

Invest 98-L currently has a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Environmental conditions will support gradual subtropical or tropical development beginning early this week while it moves generally northwestward or westward over the southwestern Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It will still bring heavy rainfall, the risk of coastal flooding, strong winds and rough surf. The southeastern United States coast, Florida and the Bahamas will all feel the impacts of this system for the middle of this week.

"As the Division continues to support communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, we are now closely monitoring 98L," FDEM director Kevin Guthrie said in a statement. “It is critical for Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and follow all directions from local officials in anticipation of potential impacts.”