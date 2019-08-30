With Hurricane Dorian taking aim at Florida, it's likely some people will experience power outages when it makes landfall. Generators can be a great luxury during a power outage, but using them safely is key.

The Texas-based Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation has put together a list of tips to make sure you and others stay safe when a generator is in use.

KNOW YOUR GENERATOR

Read all of the information on installation, safety and maintenance.

Follow instructions regarding maintenance and testing.

When a generator is not properly installed, it can "backfeed" through the transformer and produce an output of 7,200 volts on the distribution line. As a result, a line crew working on the system would be put in danger.

ISOLATE YOUR GENERATOR

Keep your generator away from the power lines.

Connect appliances and other devices directly to the generator with the appropriate-sized cords.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage

Place your generator at least 20 feet away from your home

If you connect it directly to your building's wiring, a transfer, double-throw switch is required to separate your generator from your service provider's system.

TAKE CARE WHEN FUELING

Never try to refuel the unit while it is operating. Avoid spilling gasoline or other fuels on hot components.

PROVIDE ADEQUATE VENTILATION

Give your generator adequate ventilation and air cooling to prevent overheating and the accumulation of toxic exhaust fumes.

Do not install your generator in a basement or any closed area.

Double check that the exhaust is pointed away from any doors of vents.

Ryan Truxillo with St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Louisiana told our sister-station WWL the biggest risk that comes with using a generator is the carbon monoxide fumes produced by the machines. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless gas, and breathing in too much of the toxic fumes can lead to fainting or death.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning range from mild to severe, and can sometimes present themselves as flu-like. Some of the symptoms include:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness

Nausea

Vomiting

Chest pain

Confusion

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die from carbon monoxide poisoning each year and more than 4,000 are hospitalized.

