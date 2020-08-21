Gov. DeSantis asks President Trump to declare pre-landfall emergency for parts of Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

The letter requests the declaration apply to 34 of the state's 67 counties.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Gov. Ron DeSantis has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to declare a pre-landfall emergency for several Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Laura.

The governor is looking for the declaration to apply to 34 of the state's 67 counties including eight counties in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The counties are as follows: Bay, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Glades, Gulf, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okaloosa, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington.

DeSantis citing his reasoning for the letter is due to the storm's anticipated impacts on the state.

"I submit this request in anticipation of the impacts of Tropical Storm Laura, which as of the most recent National Weather Service forecast includes potential impacts throughout Florida," DeSantis wrote.

In his ask, DeSantis requested direct federal assistance and financial assistance under FEMA's Public Assistance program.

Under the direct federal assistance request, DeSantis is looking for personnel, mass care support, equipment, supplies and reimbursement.

The State Emergency Operations Center is currently activated at a Level 1 response ahead of the storm as "many counties are also considering evacuations, especially of low lying, vulnerable and special needs populations, but have not yet issued such orders," DeSantis wrote.

He also highlighted concern over COVID-19 and the importance of ensuring those who, depending on the storm's impact, may find themselves in with a need to evacuate or attend a shelter.

You can read the governors full letter below:

