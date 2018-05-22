ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The on-again, off-again tropical showers and storms could be enhanced later this weekend by a disturbance trying to get its act together in the Caribbean.

It sounds like the same song and dance, right? The heavy rain Tampa Bay has been dealing with for about a week has been associated with a broad low-pressure system funneling in tropical moisture. Once that moves away, another is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico.

And that's where 10Weather's meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center will watch for possible development.

Although forecasters now give it big zero percent of development in next few days, it ramps up to 40 percent over the next five -- taking us into the holiday weekend.

More: Full 10Weather forecast

Get breaking news and weather alerts: Download the 10News app

Even if it does become a tropical depression or storm, the biggest threat from the system will be additional heavy rainfall across an area that has seen so much. There's no need to worry much yet about the usual impacts with a tropical system, including wind and storm surge.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott directed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to stage its high water vehicles for deployment if needed, according to a release.

"As we continue to monitor the developing weather system in the Caribbean Sea, we know that families can never be too careful or over-prepared when it comes to severe weather," said Scott, in part. "Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously.

"That’s why it is critically important that all Floridians take this opportunity to get prepared and make a plan that ensures the safety of their family and loved ones."

Regardless of tropical development, widespread tropical rain is expected across Florida and much of the South.

10Weather

May begins Florida's rainy season, and it's off to a running start. Tampa has picked up more than 3.5 inches since the start of the month, according to weather service data. The pace is even higher for Plant City, with 9.7 inches of rain measured.

In Sarasota, more than 4.2 inches of rain has fallen.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP