Gov. DeSantis: State is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Isaias

Tropical Storm Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane by Saturday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Floridians regarding Tropical Storm Isaias Thursday as the storm treks across the Caribbean, is expected to impact the east coast of the state.

DeSantis started his address saying that the state is watching the latest developments on the storm as it moves towards Florida.

“While we can’t be certain of the exact track of the storm and we certainly can’t be sure about the intensity it will ultimately reach, we do expect to see impacts to the state of Florida. Even if the storm remains off our shore, which is the current forecast.”

Regardless of the projected outcome, DeSantis wants Floridians to be prepared now as we continue to push into the 2020 Atlantic Hurrican Season.

"Please keep up with official updates and make sure you have a plan and seven days worth of food, water and medicine," he said.

As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.

Tropical Storm Isaias is currently west-northwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and showing sustained winds of 60 mph.

The forecast model trend of shifting the storm’s expected path near Florida's east coast has continued.

The NHC is forecasting that Isaias will become a Hurricane ahead of the weekend.

Tropical Storm #Isaias Advisory 10: Isaias Continues to Bring Heavy Rainfall and Tropical-Storm-Force Winds to Portions of the Dominican Republic. Forecast to Become a Hurricane Friday Or Friday Night. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 30, 2020

