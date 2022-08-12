Disturbance in northern Gulf to produce heavy rain this weekend

An area of disorganized rain and storms has a low potential of turning tropical this weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re wrapping up the second week in August with a rumble of tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana. As of Friday, the NHC is only giving this tropical disturbance a low, 10-percent chance of development over the next two to five days

This area of low pressure (marked by the yellow "X") has been producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms across parts of the northern Gulf, coastal Louisiana and the eastern coast of Texas.

It will be difficult for this disturbance to fully organize into something of tropical nature, however, it will be a rainmaker for the Texas coast!