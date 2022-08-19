Tropical system has 60% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico

Invest 99-L has the potential to become a tropical depression as it drifts northwest.

TAMPA, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is currently moving over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche. It has now been labeled Invest 99-L, which allows more model runs and data collection to better understand the system.

The National Hurricane Center is giving Invest 99-L a 60% chance of development as of 11 a.m. Friday. With more favorable conditions ahead, some slow strengthening is possible.

That gives this system the potential to develop into a tropical depression by late today into Saturday.

Hurricane Hunters are expected to fly into the disturbance later today to collect more data and track any strengthening. The next National Hurricane Center update will come at 2 p.m.

While some organization is expected, this system is expected to remain weak. Most models keep 99-L as adepression or weaker.

Either way, it will primarily be a rainmaker as it drifts to the northwest. Over the next 24 to 36 hours, it will move toward northern Mexico by Saturday night. Models keep the center of the storm south of the US/Mexico border.

Southern Texas will likely see some extra moisture from this system, giving them more beneficial rainfall through the weekend.

Other than Invest 99-L, the tropics are still quiet. No other areas are expected to develop over the next five days. The tropics are looking to wake up toward late next week, as we work towards the climatological peak of hurricane season.