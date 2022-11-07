Tropical development possible this week in Gulf

An area of low pressure developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico will have the chance of becoming a tropical system.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The tropics have been relatively quiet in the Atlantic lately, but as the hurricane season wears on, it was only a matter of time before there was the potential for some tropical development.

An area of low pressure in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico has started to develop in association with a dissipating cold front that is sagging into the Southeast. Widespread showers and storms are already associated with this developing low as it sits just off the coast of the Florida Panhandle.

The pressure within this area of low pressure started to drop Monday morning. If the center of the low remains over the water, continued development will be possible into the second half of the week as it tracks over the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center on Monday says there is a 30% chance the low-pressure system becomes a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days.

Regardless of development, widespread showers and storms with embedded heavy rain will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Danielle.

The system does not look to have a direct impact on Tampa Bay, but it could increase the flow of tropical moisture in the area from the southeast. This could bring a few more showers and storms to the area later this weekend.