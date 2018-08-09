Add Hurricane Helene to the list of 2018 storms.
Tropical Depression 8 graduated to a tropical storm late Friday and into a hurricane Sunday.
As of Sunday, Helene had become a hurricane Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
Helene is expected to become a hurricane later today, the National Hurricane Center said.
A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning were in effect for the islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava. Helene is expected to produce 2-4 inches of rain over the southern Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum amounts up to 6 inches, which could produce flash flooding.
