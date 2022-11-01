Highlands County schools closed Wednesday, Thursday because of tropical storm

Normal operations are expected to resume Friday.

SEBRING, Fla. — Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in Highlands County because of anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The district says tropical storm force winds from the system could pose a danger, with the decision to close schools and cancel after-school activities being made "out of an abundance of caution."

School operations are expected to return to normal Friday.

Nicole became a tropical storm Tuesday as it continues an approach toward Florida's east coast. Ahead of anticipated impacts from the storm, a tropical storm watch was issued for much of Florida's west coast, including the Tampa Bay area.

By midweek, people across much of Florida should be ready for impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, including the threat of coastal erosion, strong winds and heavy rain.

Pasco County earlier said its schools would be closed Thursday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole this week.