Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2018 and has since been updated in light of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall in Florida. The video above shows a trampoline flying through a backyard during a storm in Houston this summer -- not during a hurricane.

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Hurricane-force winds can cause serious damage, themselves. They also can turn outdoor objects into dangerous projectiles. That includes something you find in a lot of families' backyards: a trampoline.

If you have a trampoline, you'll want to make sure it's secure when a storm is approaching. You can buy a trampoline wind anchor kit or buy the materials yourself.

With Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida, now is the time to take action with regard to your trampoline.

Materials needed to secure a trampoline are:

four star pickets

four ratchet straps

a metal sledgehammer

a tape measure

Springfree Trampoline says the first thing you'll need to do is remove the protective net. Once that's done, Trampoline Web and Warehouse says to hammer your first star picket into the ground about 12 to 18 inches from the inside one of the trampoline's legs. Only about two inches of the picket should remain above ground. Place the cap on the picket.

Wrap and secure the ratchet strap around the frame ring where the springs attach, and put the hook end of the ratchet into the star picket. Thread the strap through the ratchet, and tighten until there is slight tension.

Repeat the process with the remaining star pickets, using one for each leg.

If you think placing concrete or other heavy objects over the legs of the trampoline will be enough to secure it in high winds, they won't be. Any trampoline that is not anchored properly can become airborne.

Even if a trampoline is anchored the right way, if the ground becomes too saturated, the pickets can come loose. The absolute best and safest way to ensure a trampoline doesn't become a projectile during a hurricane is to dismantle it until the storm passes.

