ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tropical Storm Gordon formed near the Florida Keys early Monday, which means increased chances for a wet Labor Day afternoon and evening in Tampa Bay.

Though tropical storm warnings have been issued for parts of South Florida and the Keys, there's no need to freak out: Gordon's approach to the Keys and the Gulf of Mexico means windier conditions for them and extra rain for everyone else.

The heaviest rainfall is most likely to hit parts of South Florida, where flash flooding could occur.

10News meteorologist Ashley Batey said some spots in Tampa Bay will see increased tropical moisture and rainfall totals of 1-2 inches.

Similar to the past couple weeks, showers and storms start around midday with bouts of rain continuing through the evening. And thanks to that extra-tropical moisture, there's a good chance for some showers overnight and on-and-off showers on Tuesday.

What should you do?

Get out and enjoy Labor Day plans early. Scattered showers and storms start in the early afternoon, which may put a damper on any grilling or boating plans.

