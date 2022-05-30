Hurricane center bumps up chances of Gulf development from Agatha's remnants

If the remnants do redevelop, the storm will be called Alex.

TAMPA, Fla — As Hurricane Agatha, the first storm of the 2022 Pacific hurricane season, makes landfall along Mexico's coast Monday, focus shifts to what could come of its remnants as they enter the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

The storm is forecast to make landfall near Oaxaca, Mexico, bringing a threat of dangerous storm surge and heavy rain to the southern part of the country. Agatha is expected to fall apart and lose intensity as it moves over the mountainous peninsula before possibly restrengthening over the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there is no chance of formation in the Gulf of Mexico over the next two days, but formation odds increase to a 40 percent chance during the next five days as Agatha's tropical DNA tries to reform.

If a storm does form, it would become Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

It is too early to tell if a potential storm will impact Florida, but the remnant moisture from Agatha could drift northeast and reach the peninsula this weekend, bringing heavy downpours to the state.

Most weather computer models indicate an increased chance of moisture across parts of the Gulf and Caribbean. What they don't agree on is all of the need-to-know information, such as what sort of conditions to expect, how high gusts may be and how much rainfall is expected.