We will be updating this list as shelters open ahead of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall along Florida's east coast.

Flagler County

Flagler County's shelters are expected to open Sunday.

Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast (For people with special needs)

Bunnell Elementary, 305 N. Palmetto St. in Bunnell (Pet-friendly shelter)

Buddy Taylor Middle/Wadsworth Elementary, 4550 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast

Matanzas High, 3535 Pirate Nation Way in Palm Coast

Orange County

Orange County is planning to open 12 shelters at 8 a.m. Sunday. They will include special needs and pet-friendly shelters.

Apopka High School: 555 Martin Street Apopka, FL 32712 (Pet-Friendly)

Cypress Creek High School: 1101 Bear Crossing Drive Orlando, FL 32824

Discovery Middle School: 601 Woodbury Road Orlando, FL 32828

Dr. Phillips High School: 6500 Turkey Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819

East River High School: 654 Columbia School Road Orlando, FL 32833 (Pet-Friendly)

Edgewater High School: 3100 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804

Evans High School: 4949 Silver Star Road Orlando, FL 32808

Freedom Middle School: 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32837

Lake Nona High School: 12500 Narcoosee Road Orlando, FL 32832 (Pet-Friendly)

Oak Ridge High School: 6000 Winegard Road Orlando, FL 32809 (Pet-Friendly)

Ocoee High School: 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy Ocoee, FL 34761

Windermere High School: 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Windermere, FL 34786

Osceola County

Osceola County's primary shelters are opening at noon Sunday. A special needs shelter will open, early, however. That one will be at the Council on Aging, which is located at 700 Generation Point in Kissimmee.

Harmony High School (pet-friendly shelter) 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, St Cloud, FL 34771

St. Cloud High School - 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769

Horizon Middle School - 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Polk County

The following Polk County shelters are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sunday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall along Florida's east coast.

Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven

Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport

Donald Bronson Community, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City

George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

Kathleen High School, 2600 Crutchfield Road, Lakeland

Lake Marion Creek Elem., 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana

Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry

Specialty shelters will also open Sunday for people with special medical needs.

"Polk County Emergency Management’s Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency," a spokesperson wrote in an email. "Those staying at the special needs shelters have been prearranged and registered."

The only pet-friendly shelter will open at Lake Region High School, which is located at 1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake. Pet owners will need to bring shot records for their pets, along with pet food and an airline-approved carrying case or crate.

Manatee County

Manatee County is expected to open a few shelters for people living or mobile and manufactured homes, as well as for people who live in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. County leaders are expected to announce those shelter locations Saturday, based on Dorian's progress.

“Now is the time to fuel your car and get your supplies,” Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer said. “Prepare now to avoid the long lines.”

Manatee County said residents on its special needs registry are already being contacted to arrange for transportation.

Volusia County

Volusia County plans to open its shelters beginning at noon Sunday.

TD Taylor Middle/High, 100 E. Washington Ave, Pierson

DeLand High, 800 N Hill Rd, DeLand

University High School, 1000 W Rhode Island Ave, Orange City

Mainland High School, 1255 W. Intl Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Sweetwater Elementary, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd, Port Orange

The following shelters are pet-friendly:

Hinson Middle,1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach

Pine Ridge High, 925 Howland Blvd, Deltona

River Springs Middle, 900 West Ohio Ave, Orange City

Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Rd 44, DeLand

These shelters are available for people with special needs:

Atlantic High, 1250 Reed Canal Rd, Port Orange

Creekside Middle, 6801 Airport Rd, Port Orange

Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand

Galaxy Middle, 2400 Eustace Ave, Deltona

Palm Terrace Elementary, 1825 Dunn Avenue, Daytona Beach

Pride Elementary, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona

