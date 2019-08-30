We will be updating this list as shelters open ahead of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall along Florida's east coast.
Flagler County
Flagler County's shelters are expected to open Sunday.
- Rymfire Elementary, 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast (For people with special needs)
- Bunnell Elementary, 305 N. Palmetto St. in Bunnell (Pet-friendly shelter)
- Buddy Taylor Middle/Wadsworth Elementary, 4550 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast
- Matanzas High, 3535 Pirate Nation Way in Palm Coast
Orange County
Orange County is planning to open 12 shelters at 8 a.m. Sunday. They will include special needs and pet-friendly shelters.
- Apopka High School: 555 Martin Street Apopka, FL 32712 (Pet-Friendly)
- Cypress Creek High School: 1101 Bear Crossing Drive Orlando, FL 32824
- Discovery Middle School: 601 Woodbury Road Orlando, FL 32828
- Dr. Phillips High School: 6500 Turkey Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
- East River High School: 654 Columbia School Road Orlando, FL 32833 (Pet-Friendly)
- Edgewater High School: 3100 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804
- Evans High School: 4949 Silver Star Road Orlando, FL 32808
- Freedom Middle School: 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32837
- Lake Nona High School: 12500 Narcoosee Road Orlando, FL 32832 (Pet-Friendly)
- Oak Ridge High School: 6000 Winegard Road Orlando, FL 32809 (Pet-Friendly)
- Ocoee High School: 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy Ocoee, FL 34761
- Windermere High School: 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Windermere, FL 34786
Osceola County
Osceola County's primary shelters are opening at noon Sunday. A special needs shelter will open, early, however. That one will be at the Council on Aging, which is located at 700 Generation Point in Kissimmee.
- Harmony High School (pet-friendly shelter) 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, St Cloud, FL 34771
- St. Cloud High School - 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769
- Horizon Middle School - 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Polk County
The following Polk County shelters are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sunday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's anticipated landfall along Florida's east coast.
- Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
- Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
- Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
- Donald Bronson Community, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
- Kathleen High School, 2600 Crutchfield Road, Lakeland
- Lake Marion Creek Elem., 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
Specialty shelters will also open Sunday for people with special medical needs.
"Polk County Emergency Management’s Special Needs Program is designed to provide shelter and/or transportation for residents with medical or physical conditions and/or dependent on medical electrical equipment who require assistance during an emergency," a spokesperson wrote in an email. "Those staying at the special needs shelters have been prearranged and registered."
The only pet-friendly shelter will open at Lake Region High School, which is located at 1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake. Pet owners will need to bring shot records for their pets, along with pet food and an airline-approved carrying case or crate.
Manatee County
Manatee County is expected to open a few shelters for people living or mobile and manufactured homes, as well as for people who live in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. County leaders are expected to announce those shelter locations Saturday, based on Dorian's progress.
“Now is the time to fuel your car and get your supplies,” Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer said. “Prepare now to avoid the long lines.”
Manatee County said residents on its special needs registry are already being contacted to arrange for transportation.
Volusia County
Volusia County plans to open its shelters beginning at noon Sunday.
- TD Taylor Middle/High, 100 E. Washington Ave, Pierson
- DeLand High, 800 N Hill Rd, DeLand
- University High School, 1000 W Rhode Island Ave, Orange City
- Mainland High School, 1255 W. Intl Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach
- Sweetwater Elementary, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd, Port Orange
The following shelters are pet-friendly:
- Hinson Middle,1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach
- Pine Ridge High, 925 Howland Blvd, Deltona
- River Springs Middle, 900 West Ohio Ave, Orange City
- Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Rd 44, DeLand
These shelters are available for people with special needs:
- Atlantic High, 1250 Reed Canal Rd, Port Orange
- Creekside Middle, 6801 Airport Rd, Port Orange
- Freedom Elementary, 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, DeLand
- Galaxy Middle, 2400 Eustace Ave, Deltona
- Palm Terrace Elementary, 1825 Dunn Avenue, Daytona Beach
- Pride Elementary, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona
