ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some counties across the Tampa Bay region are offering sandbag filling sites in advance of possible impacts by Hurricane Dorian.

Hardee County

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Hardee County Road Dept., 205 Hanchey Road, in Wauchula, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Thursday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday times are still being considered.

City of Wauchula, 205 N. 3rd Avenue, (the water tower) in Wauchula will begin Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and will continue through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Highlands County

People can pick up sandbags at the Road and Bridge Office, located at 4344 George Blvd., in Sebring. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

Sand is available here, with a limit of 10 bags per person:

Avon Park sand area will be at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road

Sebring sand area will be on S. George Boulevard, just north of the EOC

Lake Placid sand area will be at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest updates for Hurricane Dorian

Hillsborough County

The county will have sandbags available at three county parks from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including:

Edward Medard Conservation Park - 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin

Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa

Manatee County

Sandbags will be available Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

G.T. Bray Park parking lot

Bennet Park

Lakewood Ranch Park

Bradenton Area Convention Center

Polk County

Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.

The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.

Pasco County

Pasco County Government is opening additional self-serve sandbag stations to help you protect your property from potential flooding.

Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd. New Port Richey

Land O' Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes

Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd., Wesley Chapel

Old Dade City Police Station, 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City

Pasco Avenue, Dade City Moon Lake Park, 8985 Lake Dr., New Port Richey

The sandbag locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. However, sand will only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

The City of New Port Richey and Zephyrhills will also be offering sandbags at the following locations:

New Port Richey Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Rd. (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Rd. (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Pinellas County

Sandbags will be available Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sandbags will be available from Friday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents will be limited to 20 bags per person.

John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave North in Largo

Lealman Exchange: 5175 45th St. N in St. Petersburg

The City of Gulfport will have sandbags available between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday:

49th Street Neighborhood Center at 1617 49th Street South

The City of St. Pete will have sandbags available from Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Northeast Park, 875 62nd Avenue NE. (located at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)

James "JC" Turner Fields, 643 22nd Avenue S. (located on the south side of Bartlett Park) sandbags will be distributed in the parking lot of the fields

Northwest Pool, 2331 60th Street N., sandbags will be distributed in the pool parking lot

St. Pete Beach will also have a sandbag location available at 7581 Boca Ciega Drive. There will be a limit of 10 bags per person.

Madeira Beach will have a self-serve sandbag availability at Archibald Memorial Beach Park located at 15100 Gulf Boulevard 24 hours a day. Staff will be available to help fill sandbags between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The City of Dunedin will have sandbags available starting Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, limit 15 bags per vehicle. The sandbags will be available at the following location:

Behind Fire Station 61 at 903 Michigan Blvd.

Sarasota County

Sandbags will be available Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Newtown Estates Park

Twin Lakes Park

South County Fleet Facility

10 sandbags will be available per household.

Sandbags will also be available at the following Venice locations Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Avenue Des Parques and West Venice Avenue (behind Venice City Hall)

Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road

The limit will be 10 sandbags per household.

RELATED: New Tampa Bay residents consider their hurricane plans -- or start thinking of them

WATCH: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.