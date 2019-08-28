ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some counties across the Tampa Bay region are offering sandbag filling sites in advance of possible impacts by Hurricane Dorian.
Hardee County
Sandbags will be available at the following locations:
- Hardee County Road Dept., 205 Hanchey Road, in Wauchula, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Thursday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday times are still being considered.
- City of Wauchula, 205 N. 3rd Avenue, (the water tower) in Wauchula will begin Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and will continue through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Highlands County
People can pick up sandbags at the Road and Bridge Office, located at 4344 George Blvd., in Sebring. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.
Sand is available here, with a limit of 10 bags per person:
- Avon Park sand area will be at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road
- Sebring sand area will be on S. George Boulevard, just north of the EOC
- Lake Placid sand area will be at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive
Hillsborough County
The county will have sandbags available at three county parks from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., including:
- Edward Medard Conservation Park - 6140 Turkey Creek Road, Plant City
- E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin
- Ed Radice Park, 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa
Manatee County
Sandbags will be available Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- G.T. Bray Park parking lot
- Bennet Park
- Lakewood Ranch Park
- Bradenton Area Convention Center
Polk County
Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.
The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:
- Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734
- Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701
- Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588
- Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879
- Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524
- Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367
They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.
Pasco County
Pasco County Government is opening additional self-serve sandbag stations to help you protect your property from potential flooding.
Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station 17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd. New Port Richey
- Land O' Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O' Lakes
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd., Wesley Chapel
- Old Dade City Police Station, 38042 Pasco Avenue, Dade City
- Moon Lake Park, 8985 Lake Dr., New Port Richey
The sandbag locations are self-serve and are open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. However, sand will only be restocked between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents should bring a shovel and be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
The City of New Port Richey and Zephyrhills will also be offering sandbags at the following locations:
- New Port Richey Public Works Operations Center, 6132 Pine Hill Rd. (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.)
- Zephyrhills Fire Station 2, 6907 Dairy Rd. (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
Pinellas County
Sandbags will be available Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sandbags will be available from Friday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents will be limited to 20 bags per person.
- John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor
- Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave North in Largo
- Lealman Exchange: 5175 45th St. N in St. Petersburg
The City of Gulfport will have sandbags available between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday and between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday:
- 49th Street Neighborhood Center at 1617 49th Street South
The City of St. Pete will have sandbags available from Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- Northeast Park, 875 62nd Avenue NE. (located at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)
- James "JC" Turner Fields, 643 22nd Avenue S. (located on the south side of Bartlett Park) sandbags will be distributed in the parking lot of the fields
- Northwest Pool, 2331 60th Street N., sandbags will be distributed in the pool parking lot
St. Pete Beach will also have a sandbag location available at 7581 Boca Ciega Drive. There will be a limit of 10 bags per person.
Madeira Beach will have a self-serve sandbag availability at Archibald Memorial Beach Park located at 15100 Gulf Boulevard 24 hours a day. Staff will be available to help fill sandbags between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The City of Dunedin will have sandbags available starting Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, limit 15 bags per vehicle. The sandbags will be available at the following location:
- Behind Fire Station 61 at 903 Michigan Blvd.
Sarasota County
Sandbags will be available Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- Newtown Estates Park
- Twin Lakes Park
- South County Fleet Facility
10 sandbags will be available per household.
Sandbags will also be available at the following Venice locations Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Avenue Des Parques and West Venice Avenue (behind Venice City Hall)
- Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road
The limit will be 10 sandbags per household.
