Tampa Bay in cone of Tropical Storm Eta; currently 1,000 miles away in Nicaragua

Impacts from the storm will be possible across Florida late this weekend and early next week.

TAMPA, Fla — Eta made landfall Monday afternoon in Nicaragua as a catastrophic Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph.

Even though the storm is nearly a thousand miles from Tampa Bay, it’s a storm Floridians need to watch carefully for a potential impact in the Sunshine State early next week.

Now that Eta has made landfall, it has weakened and its center of circulation will be disrupted over the next 24 hours as it moves over Central America. However, weather forecast models predict Eta will re-enter the Caribbean later this week and move toward Cuba and possibly the Tampa Bay area.

The storm currently has winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 7 mph, about 125 miles north-northeast of Managua, Nicaragua as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Since the storm is expected to remain over land for at least a couple of days, there will be significant uncertainty in the long-range forecast of the track and intensity.

The National Hurricane Center does have Tampa Bay in its forecast cone Wednesday afternoon. Whatever is left of Eta after Central America will get picked up by upper-level winds in a trough and head toward Florida late Sunday and into early next week.

After weakening into a remnant low over Central America, Eta will move back over water in the northwestern Caribbean. As the system re-emerges into the Caribbean it will begin to strengthen once again as it continues to track northeast toward Cuba.

There is quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast models into Sunday and Monday and where the storm will track. That said. Rain from Eta could begin to spread into the Bay area by Sunday and Monday with somewhat breezy conditions.

Continue to check back with 10 Tampa Bay as the system tracks north and the details of its impacts become more clear.