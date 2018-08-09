Add Hurricane Helene to the list of 2018 storms.

Tropical Depression 8 graduated to a tropical storm late Friday and into a hurricane Sunday.

On Tuesday the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Helene was expected to weaken over the Atlantic as it headed over cooler waters.

It was moving northwest into the Atlantic at 12 mph. Hurricane Helene had sustained winds of 105 mph Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Track Hurricane Helene

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP