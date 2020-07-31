Dry air, wind shear cause Isaias to be downgraded to a tropical storm

A hurricane warning, however, remains in effect for Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County Line as Isaias could again strengthen.

TAMPA, Fla. — Isaias has weakened to a tropical storm, but people along Florida's east coast shouldn't let their guard down.

The storm, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory, could again strengthen into a hurricane upon approach to the state.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Tropical Storm Isaias now is a 70-mph storm since being downgraded from a hurricane. It passed over northern Andros Island in the Bahamas and had been hampered by dry air and wind shear during the past several hours.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Isaias could re-intensify a bit, possibly again becoming a low-end hurricane, as it approaches the east coast of Florida through Sunday. It is expected to near the southeast coast and then turn northward with the center likely coming very close to making landfall or skirting along the east coast on Sunday.

If the center of the storm stays over water, that would keep the storm’s strongest winds of the hurricane remaining just offshore. This trend would also mean that Tampa Bay would escape most of the direct impacts of Isaias. That said, Tampa Bay could still receive some fringe bands of showers and storms and somewhat breezy conditions through the weekend.

A hurricane warning is in effect for parts of Florida's east coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias. It runs from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Flagler County line.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from north of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton, plus the Volusia/Flagler County Line to Ponte Vedra Beach.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

Keep in mind, this path may change slightly but the confidence in this forecast path is growing and becoming consistent with each update.