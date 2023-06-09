Lee becomes a hurricane, remains on track to become a powerful storm

Many weather computer models continue to steer the system away from Florida after nearing the northern Caribbean islands.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Lee, which formed Wednesday afternoon in the Atlantic, is on track to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane heading into the weekend.

The ominous wording from National Hurricane Center forecasters captures what weather computer models have shown for a couple of days: Lee is likely to become at least a Category 4 storm.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should keep an eye on the storm's development as it could impact the islands.

Hurricane Lee is a 75-mph system located about 1,130 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the hurricane center's latest advisory. It's moving west-northwest at 14 mph. At this time, no watches or warnings are in effect as it remains far away from land.

The hurricane remains on track to continue gaining strength over the next few days, quickly developing into a major hurricane — Category 3 or greater — heading into the weekend.

"...a period of rapid strengthening is a distinct possibility within the next day or two," hurricane center forecasters wrote.

It's expected Hurricane Lee will continue heading toward the northern Caribbean islands with impacts to the northern Leeward Islands possible. From there, currently, many weather computer models steer it away from Florida.

At this time, Florida and the United States aren't in any immediate danger from this system but it bears watching until the system possibly makes its turn to the north.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC is monitoring two other tropical waves for potential development. A "strong" tropical wave is currently located near the coast of West Africa. Over the next seven days, this wave is expected to gradually develop and has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression by the end of the week.