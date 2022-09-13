2 disturbances bubble up in Atlantic during overall quiet hurricane season

We have just hit the peak of hurricane season — and it's still quiet near the U.S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're right in the middle of the traditional hurricane season — slightly just past it now on Sept. 10.

So, are we now on the down-slide to normalcy again? We won't go that far as the tropics are again starting to heat up with a couple of systems to watch.

We have been seeing tropical waves peel off of the west coast of Africa for weeks now. But so far, anything that did turn tropical either fizzled out or turned its track to the northeast into the colder waters of the Atlantic.

Cold water is a surefire storm killer.

But as of this past weekend, a couple of new tropical waves have traversed out off of the west coast of Africa and are now making their way westward across the Atlantic ocean.

As of this hour, the system closest to Africa (just off Cape Verde island) only has a 20% chance of turning into something tropical (a tropical depression or a tropical storm) in the next five days.

The system ahead of the Cape Verde disturbance (now labeled Invest 96-L) was upgraded Tuesday morning to having a 30% chance of developing into something tropical in the next two days and a 40% chance of developing into something tropical in the next five days.

After looking at all of the models provided by NOAA and the National Hurricane Center, it appears that Invest 96-L will follow the tracks of this year's previous storms and make a sharp turn to the northeast as it treks further west through the Atlantic.