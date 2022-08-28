High chance of development in the Atlantic

Invest 91-L in the Central Atlantic has a 70% chance of development over the next five days.

TAMPA, Fla. — The last named tropical storm was Colin back in early July, but now we have four areas in the Atlantic to watch. One of the more concerning areas is Invest 91-L which now has a 70% chance of development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the tropical disturbance is still unorganized in the Central Atlantic. It is not in a very favorable environment for strengthening with lots of dry air around the system. Still, some slow organization will be possible over the next 48 hours with a 50% chance of development.

As the system lifts north of the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, it will move into a more favorable area for development later this week into next weekend. Some strengthening will then be possible. If it does develop, the next named storm of the season will be Danielle.

Where does Invest 91-L go after that?

It is still unclear and by this point, we are looking over a week away. Most models due continue the track of the storm towards the Bahamas with a possible curve to the north. It will all depend on the steering pattern and strength of the storm.

Below are other areas to watch.

Disturbance in the Western Caribbean

This area of low pressure will have a chance to develop by the middle of the week. Odds of development are still low, only 20% for the next five days. It will need to be watched because the system could eventually work into the Western Gulf of Mexico. There is a big spread in the models with the American showing development while the European shows almost none.

Invest 92-L

This Invest is east of Bermuda and will slowly drift south the next few days. It only has a 10% chance of development and will most likely fall apart completely by the middle of the week.

Disturbance coming off of Africa