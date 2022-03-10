Invest 91-L to enter Caribbean, tropical development is possible but no immediate risk to Florida

Hurricane season continues with two areas of potential development in the tropics, one of which is expected to enter the Caribbean later this week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, quiet conditions in the tropics would be nice — but that's not what Mother Nature has in store. As of Monday morning, there are two areas of interest across the Atlantic basin with the potential to become a tropical depression over the next week.

A tropical wave, Invest 91-L, is producing showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. The disturbance has changed very little in organization this morning, but further development is possible in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is expected to continue to track generally to the west at 15-20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. During this time a tropical depression could form, but at this point, there is only a medium or 40-percent chance of this actually occurring.

Regardless, interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of this system as it continues to track to the west.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic recently designated Invest 92-L was located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is associated with an elongated area of low pressure that continues to show the potential for development.

Environment conditions are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing upper-level winds. Regardless of development, this system is not expected to be a threat to land as it's forecast to move westward, then turn northwest or northward by the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.