Invest 91-L identified in Caribbean, set to bring heavy rain to Florida

Invest 91-L will try to develop into a tropical depression as it works toward southern Florida over the next few days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The remnants of Agatha have now moved back out over water off the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula

The National Hurricane Center has designated this area as Invest 91-L, which now allows for more data collection and additional model runs to get a better understanding of the system. If Invest 91-L develops deep convection (storms) and a low-level closed circulation with a well-defined center, it will then become Tropical Depression One.

Some development of Invest 91-L is expected over the next couple of days, but lots of wind shear should keep the system from strengthening too much.

The National Hurricane Center has given Invest 91-L an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Where is Invest 91-L? And where is Invest 91-L heading?

Invest 91-L is currently sitting off the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula and will slowly move north and then northeast over the next couple of days. That track will keep it over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and eventually move it into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Most models keep the center of the storm track between the Florida Keys and Venice in southern Sarasota County. This area is likely to contain the heaviest rainfall potential and strongest winds.

Impacts to Florida?

Invest 91-L will be moving into an area with a lot of wind shear, which will keep the system from becoming too organized. That wind will also blow the convection or thunderstorms to the right side of the low pressure.

Water temperatures will be one factor that could help Invest 91-L develop. The loop current in the southern Gulf of Mexico is directly in the path of Invest 91-L. This is a current that pulls warmer water north out of the Caribbean with water temperatures in the current in the upper 80s!

That is well above the 80-degree mark needed for tropical development. Overall, that combination will likely lead to the development of Invest 91-L into a tropical depression and potentially into a weak tropical storm.

Heavy rainfall will be the biggest impact on the Sunshine state. Where that heavy rainfall sets up will depend on the track of Invest 91-L. Most indications are showing the heaviest rainfall and direct impacts from this system along Interstate 4 and south toward South Florida.

With tropical moisture moving into the area, some locations in South Florida could see more than 6 inches of rainfall from Invest 91-L. Winds will also be gusty as the system works toward Florida. Tropical systems can also bring isolated spin-up tornadoes.

Timing?