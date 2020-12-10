NHC tracks Invest 93-L, could become Tropical Storm Epsilon

Circulation associated with the disturbance has become better defined Monday afternoon but the storm will have challenges to develop.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Monday issued a Tropical Weather Outlook due to the presence of Invest 93-L that might form into a tropical cyclone over the Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 93-L is a tropical wave located about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands. The circulation of showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 93-L has become more defined Monday afternoon.

There is some unfavorable upper-level wind shear but some slow development of this system may occur during the next day or so while it moves west-northwestward near 15 mph.

After that, the storm will have some challenges as the upper-level winds will become even less conducive for development.

If this system becomes a tropical storm or hurricane, the name will be Epsilon. The NHC gives Invest 93-L a 30-percent chance of tropical cyclone formation within the next five days.