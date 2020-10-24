Invest 95-L strengthens into Tropical Depression 28 in the Caribbean Sea

Our 10 Tampa Bay meteorologist team will be keeping a close eye on the system's track.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — An area of low pressure in the north-west Caribbean Sea, known as Invest 95-L, has strengthened into Tropical Depression 28.

The system is anticipated to move near west Cuba on Monday and across the southern Gulf of Mexico or the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula by Tuesday, according to the NHC.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.

NEW 2 pm EDT Sat: The area of low pressure in the NW Caribbean Sea continues to become better organized, and if current trends continue, advisories will be initiated on a tropical depression this afternoon or evening. More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #95L pic.twitter.com/oM8O75czoy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 24, 2020

Models are struggling to pick up on this potential storm, so there is a large amount of uncertainty on where it would go and if it will impact the Tampa Bay Area. As for now, minimal local impacts are expected.

If the tropical depression does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Zeta. It would also push the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season to tie the all-time record of 28 named storms in 2005.

With the system's development locally heavy rainfall is possible over

portions of Cuba, South Florida, and the Bahamas through early next

week.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast in September, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.

The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 26 storms and 10 hurricanes we’ve already seen so far, moving us just outside the prediction window for named storms.

