Invest 95-L strengthens into Tropical Depression 28 in the Caribbean Sea

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — An area of low pressure in the north-west Caribbean Sea, known as Invest 95-L, has strengthened into Tropical Depression 28.
The system is anticipated to move near west Cuba on Monday and across the southern Gulf of Mexico or the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula by Tuesday, according to the NHC.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Pinar Del Rio, Cuba.
Models are struggling to pick up on this potential storm, so there is a large amount of uncertainty on where it would go and if it will impact the Tampa Bay Area. As for now, minimal local impacts are expected.
If the tropical depression does develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Zeta. It would also push the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season to tie the all-time record of 28 named storms in 2005.
With the system's development locally heavy rainfall is possible over
portions of Cuba, South Florida, and the Bahamas through early next
week.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its 2020 hurricane season forecast in September, indicating one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks.
The updated forecast calls for 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes. This includes the 26 storms and 10 hurricanes we’ve already seen so far, moving us just outside the prediction window for named storms.
What other people are reading right now:
- Coronavirus in Florida: State reports 4,471 new cases
- 'I voted for a guy named Trump,' the president says after voting in Florida
- Snowbirds are on their way to Florida: Here's what needs to happen so COVID-19 cases don't get worse
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter