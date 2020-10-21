Tracking Invest 95-L: System could strengthen into depression this weekend

The next named storm in the 2020 hurricane season will tie the all-time record of 28 named storms in 2005.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track an area of showers and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean and increased its chances of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The area is labeled Invest 95-L for tracking purposes. It is a trough of low pressure producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms

which primarily extends near Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Some slow development of this system is possible during the next

few days while it moves northeastward near western or central Cuba, the Straits of Florida and the Bahamas through the weekend.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over

portions of Cuba, South Florida, and the Bahamas through early next

week.

The NHC gives the area of disturbed weather a 90-percent of further development over the next five days.

If the disturbance does develop, it would be named Zeta.

The next named storm in the 2020 hurricane season will tie the all-time record of 28 named storms in 2005.