Tropical disturbance poses threat to Gulf Coast

An area of storms in the Caribbean is expected to organize and move into the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — It has been an expectedly active August in regards to the tropics. Although there are currently no active storms, there is still plenty to talk about as the Atlantic heats back up.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas for potential development, but one that's likely to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend could be a potential concern for the western Gulf Coast.

A tropical wave moving into the western Caribbean has been dubbed Invest 99-L. Currently a disorganized area of showers and storms along the Venezuelan coast, 99-L will develop into a low-pressure system as it moves north toward Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and could become a tropical depression by the end of this week.

The NHC is giving this area a "high" 80-percent chance of development over the next five days.

Because the system is disorganized and hasn't developed a center, forecast models are playing a sophisticated guessing game. Everything from the intensity, timing and where it could make landfall all remain uncertain at this time, and there's plenty of divergence in the model guidance.

The GFS and European models are agreeing on a potentially strong system making landfall along the Texas or Louisiana coast early next week.

The Euro's latest run has the storm approaching the Texas/Louisiana border Monday morning, while the GFS shows a slower-arriving storm. Models will continue to shift over the next several days, which will inevitably lead to changes.

Ridging over the Gulf of Mexico will ultimately determine where the system will track. Weaker ridging could ultimately push the storm into Texas or Louisiana, while stronger ridging could send the storm more on a more westerly path towards the Mexican coast.

The Gulf waters are incredibly warm, especially along the northern Gulf Coast. That's fuel the storm could use to quickly intensify into a strong system.

What does this mean for the Tampa Bay area? Impacts look to stay away from Florida, but more moisture moving in from the outskirts of the system could increase our rain chances for the weekend.

Moral of the story? Interests in the western Gulf Coast from Texas to Louisiana should monitor this potential storm closely. There will be plenty of updates and changes through the end of the week, so it's best to stay informed and prepared.