Nicole damages setup for Orlando's upcoming Electric Daisy Carnival

The three-day festival is expected to kick off on Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Nicole sweeps across Florida, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, Orlando's Tinker Field has been shaken up, WKMG reports.

New video shows tents, fences, signs, and other debris scattered across the property, which is scheduled to host the three-day Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) music festival.

According to WKMG, EDC Orlando is held annually and brings a lot of economic benefits to the area. A security guard at the scene told WKMG that EDC Orlando’s stages remained intact as of Thursday.

So far, EDC organizers have not said if they will cancel or postpone the event. According to the festival's website, the event will happen "rain or shine."

A world of color presents itself in our #EDCOrlando electric paradise this weekend.🌈🏙☀️ The countdown continues...⏳ pic.twitter.com/IaEufBdzT3 — EDC Orlando (@EDC_Orlando) November 10, 2022