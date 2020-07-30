'It's very uncertain': Gov. DeSantis says the state is monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

In its current state, Florida falls within the forecast cone of PTC9, but the final predicted storm path is anticipated to change as the storm develops.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine (PTC9) continues its trek across the Caribbean, its final impact on the state of Florida is still uncertain.

Still, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's keeping watch.

“We are monitoring Tropical Cyclone Nine very closely. It looks like we’re not going to know the storm’s exact strength and trajectory for a couple more days," DeSantis said Wednesday ahead of a coronavirus round table.

PTC9 is catching the eye of those in the Caribbean and Florida as the relatively unorganized storm is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias.

“It’s very uncertain. I know they have different cones now that are out there. We still are not at the point where we really could, I think, credibly anticipate a trajectory, but I do think it is possible there are impacts in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

He wants to make sure Floridians are prepared for the possibility of severe storms to a potential hurricane, but not just now.

His message comes as an overall notification as we continue to push into the 2020 Atlantic Hurrican Season: be prepared.

“People need to have their hurricane plan, they need to secure seven days of supplies, food, water, and medicine just like your told to do at the beginning of hurricane season. Listen to your local officials." he continued.

During hurricane season, you can turn to 10 Tampa Bay's Hurricane headquarters and Floridadisaster.org to get the information you need to prepare.

