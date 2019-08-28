ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian as it churns its way through the Caribbean Sea and closer to Puerto Rico.

The biggest question still remains: Will it make landfall in Florida? Only time will tell, and now's the time to stay tuned to the latest forecast.

10News is your Hurricane Headquarters during Dorian and every storm this season. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on Dorian and essential storm-related information across the Tampa Bay region.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Dorian spaghetti models, forecast track and more

➡️ The 10News app is your guide for all-things Dorian. Download it for breaking news and severe weather alerts.

Below is our live blog, tracking Tropical Storm Dorian:

Wednesday, Aug. 28

5 a.m. update:

Based on the latest forecast track, Dorian is now expected to be around Category 2 hurricane strength by the time it approaches Florida or the southeast U.S. coast -- likely around Sunday or Monday.

In the meantime, a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

WTSP

2 a.m. update:

Dorian has strengthened slightly, and tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later today. At this point, the storm is located about 240 miles east-southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Maximum sustained winds are being reported at 60 mph.

The storm is moving northwest at nearly 13 mph, and this general motion will likely continue through tomorrow. We're expecting Dorian to pass over or near Puerto Rico and the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands at some point today.

Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says Dorian is now expected to be a category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida. We're not expecting that to happen until this weekend, so there's still time for the forecast to change. But, at this point, we're expecting Dorian to make landfall somewhere along the state's east coast. And, again, there's a good chance it packs hurricane-force winds by that time.

TUESDAY, AUG. 27

11 p.m. update:

The takeaway from the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory is this: Tropical Storm Dorian could be a hurricane upon approach to the U.S., anywhere from Miami to the Georgia/South Carolina border.

This large spread means we still are several days out from knowing Dorian's exact path and intensity. Later forecasts will have a better handling of its potential impacts.

10Weather

10:20 p.m. update:

Tropical Storm Dorian made a last-minute shift in its path on Tuesday, threatening Puerto Rico with a direct hit as forecasters said it could reach near-hurricane strength in its approach to the U.S. territory.

The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides, widespread flooding and power outages.

"Practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical storm force winds," said Roberto García, director of U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, during a press conference late Tuesday.

-- The Associated Press

8:30 p.m. update:

Sandbag sites are set to open across Polk County for people wishing to prepare their homes for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.

The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.

Highlands County is offering a similar service.

People can pick up sandbags at the Road and Bridge Office, located at 4344 George Blvd., in Sebring.

Sand is available here, with a limit of 10 bags per person:

Avon Park sand area will be at the intersection of CR 17, Isabelle Lake Road and Old Bombing Range Road

Sebring sand area will be on S. George Boulevard, just north of the EOC

Lake Placid sand area will be at the intersection of CR 621 and Highlands Lake Drive

MAP: Polk County sandbag locations

8:00 p.m. update:

Weather computer models forecast Tropical Storm Dorian of having some sort of impact to the U.S., but it's too early to say where and with what intensity.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian churns ever so closer to the island.

The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys. However, again, later forecasts will better detail whether Florida will be affected.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 300 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

RELATED: Hurricane season 2019: How to check your supplies, evacuation zones, insurance coverage

4:55 p.m. update:

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is in "full preparation mode" as Tropical Storm Dorian gets closer to Puerto Rico.

9:40 a.m. update:

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly into Dorian from Curaçao.

WATCH: 10News is your Hurricane Headquarters