ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian as it churns its way through the Caribbean Sea and closer to Puerto Rico.

The biggest question still remains: Will it make landfall in Florida? Only time will tell, and now's the time to stay tuned to the latest forecast.

Below is our live blog, tracking Tropical Storm Dorian:

TUESDAY, AUG 27

8:30 p.m. update:

Sandbag sites are set to open across Polk County for people wishing to prepare their homes for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Ten sandbags, and no more, will be given to each household, according to a county news release. People who live in flood-prone areas are encouraged to pick up bags.

The following sites will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday. People are asked to bring their own shovels:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, 863-519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland 863-815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade 863-285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof 863-635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale 863-965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, 863-421-3367

They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Only the Fort Meade and Frostproof sites will stay open, however, the schedule could change depending on the track of the storm.

8:00 p.m. update:

Weather computer models forecast Tropical Storm Dorian of having some sort of impact to the U.S., but it's too early to say where and with what intensity.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian churns ever so closer to the island.

The current cone of uncertainty track for Dorian includes the Tampa Bay region, South Florida and the Florida Keys. However, again, later forecasts will better detail whether Florida will be affected.

Maximum sustained winds are nearly 50 mph, with higher gusts, and the storm is moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. Dorian is about 300 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

4:55 p.m. update:

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast is in "full preparation mode" as Tropical Storm Dorian gets closer to Puerto Rico.

9:40 a.m. update:

The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters fly into Dorian from Curaçao.

