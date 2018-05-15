ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An area of low pressure still churning through the Gulf of Mexico keeps our rain chances elevated this week.

The system isn't at all looking impressive and, in fact, National Hurricane Center meteorologists downgraded its chances of subtropical or tropical development to just 10 percent into the next several days.

Still, as long as it remains in the Gulf, it'll continue to pull in ample moisture to keep the clouds around with decent chances for rain.

Photos: Low-pressure system keeps rain chances up; May 15, 2018 A low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico is keeping Florida's rain chances up Tuesday, May 15, 2018. 01 / 06 A low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico is keeping Florida's rain chances up Tuesday, May 15, 2018. 01 / 06

Photos: Low-pressure system keeps rain chances up; May 15, 2018

A large area across Tampa Bay picked up at least an inch or two of rainfall Monday, with the heaviest received over a portion of Hillsborough County. One particular rainband dumped several inches during the evening rush.

Here's a rundown of rainfall amounts across Tampa Bay. Visit this link for many more amounts, including counties not listed here.

Hillsborough County

Riverview: 9.64 inches

Tampa: 2.54

Plant City: 1.85

Manatee County

Lake Manatee State Park: 2.97 inches

Lake Ward: 1.92

Bradenton: 1.73

Polk County

Davenport: 4.19 inches

Frostproof: 2.9

Lakeland: 2.33

Pinellas County

Baskin: 4.2 inches

Belleair: 3

St. Petersburg: 2.28

Pasco County

Pithlachascotee: 2.21 inches

Land O' Lakes: 1.58

Richland: 1.11

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP