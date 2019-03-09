A Maine man's fishing trip in the Bahamas seemed like the perfect getaway -- until it turned dangerous.

Denny Denham arrived in Freeport, Grand Bahama, a little more than a week ago. He told NEWS CENTER Maine that at the time, he had no idea Hurricane Dorian was on its way.

"When we got down here, we heard about a system building in Africa," Denham said. "Next thing we know is that it's a category 1, 2, 3, 4 and then 5. So yeah, we were taken by surprise."

Denham said he had never been in a hurricane before. But for this Category 5 system, he was right on the water.

"The most incredible thing I've ever experienced," Denham said, describing how Dorian swept over the island. "On the other side of the canal, the palm trees are bending right over. It's one of the most amazing things I've ever seen."

The storm cut water and power to the island, but Denham was able to speak to NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone because, somehow, he still had cell service.

"My deck is protected on three sides, so I can open my door and take a look and watch the wind come streaming down the channel," Denham said.

For Denham, it's a safe place to be -- but he recognized not all people are that lucky. Some have it far worse.

"Abaco Island, which is right next to us to the east -- they got hit head-on, and the situation over there is just terrible. They've just been devastated," he said.

It's devastation that has killed at least five people so far. Those numbers were released September 2 -- but recovery efforts are not even fully underway yet.

The situation became so dire Monday that authorities were issuing alerts to people to find flotation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if needed.

The once-Category 5 storm was downgraded to a Category 4 storm late Monday morning and then a Category 3 storm early Tuesday. But wind speeds are still strong at 120 mph with even higher gusts.

Hurricane Dorian is now inching its way closer to the U.S. -- but radar shows the storm shifting away from Florida while still hugging the coast. That means it could still impact the Sunshine State, among others, like the Carolinas and Virginia.

Some level of evacuation has been issued for all counties along Florida's coast but Miami Dade and Broward counties. You can read the entire list here.

Additionally, schools around the Tampa Bay area and colleges around the state are dealing with varying cancellations because of Hurricane Dorian. Find out how you may be impacted here.

