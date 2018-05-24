ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It's becoming a good bet: a weather system in the western Caribbean is likely to develop into either a depression or storm for the holiday weekend.

And that means the barbecue will come with a side of heavy rain.

Invest 90-L, named as it's being "investigated" as an area for possible tropical development, now has an 90-percent chance at either subtropical or tropical development in the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

There is a lower, 70-percent chance of expected development within the next three days.

Should the system strengthens to a tropical storm, it'll be named Alberto.

But 10Weather meteorologist Grant Gilmore says not to worry about it strengthening -- or not -- as the main impact will be heavy rain across an area that has seen so much in recent days. Typical concerns with a tropical system, including high winds and storm surge, likely won't be so much of an issue with Invest 90-L.

West Central Florida's rainy season starts in late May to early June, and we're off to a running start. Tampa has received 5.05 inches of rain since the start of the month, according to weather service data.

The pace is even higher in Plant City, where it has picked up 10.2 inches.

In Sarasota, more than 4.9 inches of rain has fallen.

