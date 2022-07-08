Tropical wave moving off the coast of Africa

The National Hurricane Center is giving the tropical wave a 40% chance of developing over the next five days.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For over a month the tropics have been dead quiet. Our last named storm was Tropical Storm Colin back in early July. Nothing has been able to develop with lots of wind shear and Saharan dust in the tropics.

However, now a tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa and will have the chance to develop by the middle of the week. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 40% chance of developing over the next five days.

Some development is possible, but the storm will remain weak as it deals with dry air and more shear. More good news, as this wave travels to the west-northwest, it will likely weaken further or completely fall apart as it moves towards the northern Lesser Antilles.