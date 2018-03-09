ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- As Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven makes its approach, any Labor Day grilling could come with a side of tropical downpours.

It's a messy name right now, this potential tropical cyclone, but National Hurricane Center forecasters expect it to strengthen later Monday to Tropical Storm Gordon. As of the 5 a.m. update, it is a 30-mph storm about 60 miles east-southeast of Marathon, Fla.

It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Track Potential Tropical Cyclone 7: Spaghetti models, forecast cone and satellite

Forecasters are so confident it will become a tropical storm -- a criterion met when winds reach 39 mph or greater -- that they've issued tropical storm warnings for parts of the Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi coasts.

What the heck is a "potential tropical cyclone"? The National Hurricane Center issues these forecasts before a tropical depression or storm forms.

Cyclone Seven's greatest impact to Tampa Bay will be increased chances of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Although there will be a break in the activity Monday morning, rounds of showers and storms begin to move through starting in the afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is likely to fall across parts of South Florida, where flash flooding could occur.

A hurricane reconnaissance mission -- more so known as the NOAA Hurricane Hunters -- is scheduled to investigate this system in the coming hours to see if an organized area of low pressure has formed and strengthened. With more data, forecasters will make a determination whether it has become a tropical depression or storm.

Where will Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven go?

There is very good weather computer model consistency that the tropical disturbance will organize over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and move northwest in the general direction of the north-central Gulf coast and making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coast by Wednesday morning.

However, all areas from the Florida panhandle to the Texas coast need to be monitoring this developing system closely.

While the models do show development, it's too early to say how strong this may or may not be upon making landfall midweek, although a weak tropical storm looks most likely. It's important to remember that forecasting intensity is the most difficult part of any forecast and the least understood.

The finer details of how strong and how much rain will continue to be refined over the coming days.

After Wednesday, the models diverge significantly. The American Model (GFS) shows a weak tropical storm making landfall near New Orleans early Wednesday and then quickly lifting to the north and ejecting northeast as an approaching trough picks it up and carries it away.

The European model, long storied to be among the best, shows a tropical storm making landfall a bit farther west along the central Louisiana coast Wednesday morning and getting pushed west into Texas under a strong ridge of high pressure to the north. It meanders over Texas before finally being picked up in the same trough the GFS showed on Monday and being kicked out to the northeast.

The Canadian model is similar to the European model showing a landfall near Vermilion Bay, Lousiana, on Wednesday morning, moving into east Texas and finally being picked up on Monday and moving out.

The bottom line

There are still many uncertainties regarding the evolution of a storm that hasn't even developed yet. All areas along the northern Gulf coast need to be monitoring this situation closely. Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding will be one of the primary threats.

Be cautious of erroneous and misleading social media posts. The computer models will continue to ebb in flow in development chances, strength, location and time for the next few days.

