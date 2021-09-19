NHC: Tropical Depression 17 forms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic

The depression could become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Tropical Depression 17 has formed near the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, the Nation Hurricane Center reports in their latest advisory.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory, the storm is about 330 miles southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It is moving north-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the NHC reports.

While this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, a northwest movement is forecast to begin by Sunday night and continue into Tuesday, according to the NHC.

The depression could become a tropical storm later Sunday or on Monday. The next name on the list for a tropical storm is Rose.

By Tuesday, the system is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend, the NHC says.