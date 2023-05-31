Beneficial rain expected to ease drought in Tampa Bay area

An area of low pressure is developing along a stalled frontal boundary in the Gulf of Mexico. It'll bring heavy rain to our area over the next several days.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa officially has only had about half its normal rain so far this year, but help is on the way as our rainy season kicks into high gear over the next several days.

You may have already felt the humidity — it's on the increase and will be a staple of our weather pattern for the next several days. An area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico is continuing to try and organize, but the chances of it becoming a tropical system remain on the low end.

The National Hurricane Center has the disturbance at a 20% chance of development over the next week.

This system, however, will keep elevated storm chances in the forecast from now into the first half of the weekend.

The good news is the heaviest rain with this system will be on the west coast of Florida, where it's needed the most. The Tampa Bay area remains in what's considered an extreme drought.