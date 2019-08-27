TAMPA, Fla. — Puerto Rico does not need another tropical system.

"I already know that many places ran out of water, so there’s no water, there are very long lines at the gas stations and the Doppler (radar) out of Puerto Rico, it is not working," Jeannie Calderin said.

Calderin is the president and founder of Somos Puerto Rico Tampa. She's made it her mission to help families who relocated to the Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Maria.

Now, she's watching a new storm approach.

"There are families who still don’t have power since Maria, so what’s going to happen now with Dorian?" Calderin asked. "Another two years?"

She says more should have been done to help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria.

"Nothing has been done. Nothing has been done, as a matter of fact, I went to Puerto Rico two months ago, and you could still see the light poles on the street. They hadn’t been fixed properly," she said.

"I have many pictures when I was getting to Puerto Rico and you could see the blue tarps on roof as we were approaching the island. So I think after two years, not enough has been done."

By coincidence, Calderin is heading to Puerto Rico this week for a family emergency. She says she's packing extra batteries and supplies for her trip.

