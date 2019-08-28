ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Tampa woman, who flew home Tuesday to Puerto Rico, is keeping us updated as Dorian approaches.

Jeannie Calderin went back to the island to be at her mother's funeral, but now she's not sure if it's going to happen. She says there's an uncomfortable edge in Puerto Rico that wasn't there before Hurricane Maria.

"I'm a little nervous, I can't deny it, I'm a little nervous," Calderin said.

She says before Hurricane Maria, preparation was different, but the mood has changed. People used to buy "party items" like alcohol and games and settle down to wait out the storm.

But not now.

"I see people are nervous, short-tempered, people are praying for the best is what I can see," Calderin said. "I think they're taking a little more serious than before, is what have observed in my short time."

RELATED: Tropical Storm Dorian could become a hurricane upon approach to the US: NHC

Jeannie Calderin describes the preparations being made in Puerto Rico in advance of Tropical Storm Dorian.

WTSP

RELATED: Live blog: Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Puerto Rico, possibly Florida this weekend

With the storm heading their direction now, the island is in what she calls "organized chaos."

"There's a lot of people in the streets, there's a lot of people in the gas stations, and it was challenging because the traffic is so heavy it's hard to get in there," she said.

Back in Florida, Antonio Paris is also closely watching the models. He grew up on the island and his mom still lives there.

"Two or three hurricanes have gone through in the past ten years, and the infrastructure has collapsed. One more big storm would put Puerto Rico back decades," Paris said.

After Maria, he made several trips to deliver food, medical aid, flashlights and emergency radios. He's prepared to do it again.

"If there is a catastrophic aftermath, I would probably go back," he said.

But he hopes he doesn't have to.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.