Pinellas County schools closed Tuesday, Wednesday ahead of Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools announced all school buildings and offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in advance of impacts from what could be Hurricane Ian.

The district announced Sunday evening that schools will close and are tentatively scheduled to reopen Thursday. Sports and extracurricular activities also will be canceled during the closure time.

Because some schools operate as special needs shelters, the following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Palm Harbor University High School

Dunedin Highland Middle School

John Hopkins Middle School