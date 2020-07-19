Tracking the tropics: Development possible in the Gulf

A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico expected to bring rain to Texas and Louisiana this week is no threat to the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we continue to track the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of forming into a system this week.

The wave currently over Hispaniola has become better organized Sunday morning. With vertical wind shear rather low and Gulf waters on the warm side, the area of showers and thunderstorms will move into a better environment for organization during the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 20-percent chance to develop into a tropical system within the next five days.

As of Sunday, there is a slim chance this disturbance could organize into a tropical storm. Even if it does not develop into a system, deeper moisture will head into the Gulf states, and it will at least bring Texas and Louisiana some tropical downpours Thursday and through the weekend.

This potential system will not be a threat to the Tampa Bay Area.

