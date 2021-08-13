Tropical Storm Grace could be named by Saturday, hurricane center says

The storm is forecast to approach the Caribbean islands this weekend. It's too early to determine any impacts to Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — A disturbance brewing in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday.

In preparation, tropical storm watches have been issued for parts of the Leeward Islands. As of the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, the disturbance was about 840 miles east of the island group, which sits where the northeastern Caribbean Sea connects with the western Atlantic.

For the time being, forecasters have dubbed the disturbance Potential Tropical Cyclone Seven. PTC 7 was producing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph Friday morning and chugging west at 21 mph.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

St. Kitts and Nevis

Montserrat

Saba and Sint Eustatius

People living in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should keep a close eye on the system, the NHC says. Tropical storm watches are "likely" to be initiated for those regions sometime Friday.

The system is expected to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday and Sunday and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Sunday night and Monday.

It's expected to slow down into early next week as it strengthens gradually over the next couple of days.