National Hurricane Center to issue advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following a lull in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are once again heating up.

The National Hurricane Center will begin issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six at 5 p.m. Monday for an area of disturbed weather located east of the Lesser Antilles.

Hurricane center forecasters anticipate this area of showers and thunderstorms associated with a low-pressure system to develop into a tropical depression later today or tonight. If it eventually becomes a tropical storm, the next name on the list is Fred.

The phrase “potential tropical cyclone” is actually relatively new terminology from the NHC. It was created in 2017 to identify areas of disturbed weather close to land that are expected to become tropical cyclones.

A tropical cyclone is either a depression, storm or hurricane with a well-defined center of circulation at the surface. If winds hit at least 39 mph, it becomes a tropical storm. Once winds hit at least 74 mph, it becomes a hurricane.

Once a storm is labeled at least a potential tropical cyclone, advisories can be issued, even though it has yet to develop fully into a tropical cyclone.

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be issued in advance of this system approaching the Lesser Antilles.

The track of the system will greatly determine its status through the second half of the week into the weekend. Tracking over or near the mountainous islands of the Caribbean is expected to contribute to limiting its development.

That said, as the disturbance moves north of Cuba into the weekend, it could bring an increased chance for showers and storms to Florida. It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the disturbance will bring a few days down the road, much less who will see those impacts.