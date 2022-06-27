Atlantic system now labeled as Potential Tropical Cyclone 2

The National Hurricane Center in a statement Monday afternoon said it will begin initiating advisories on the system beginning at 5 p.m. The system currently is located east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Forecasters sometimes give tropical features a "potential tropical cyclone" designation when there is a decent chance that they will develop further into a tropical depression or storm. By doing so, people in the path can receive a proper heads-up in the form of watches and warnings for impacts within 48 hours.