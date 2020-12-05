Pre-season tropical development possible this weekend

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but the setup for tropical development near the Bahamas will be in place going into this weekend.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of year when our eyes shift from tracking cold fronts moving in from the north to the tropics. In the current case, it's a merger of both of those of focuses where a cold front positioned south of Florida could help generate an area of low pressure that may have some tropical characteristics as we go into the weekend.

Currently, the cold front is over south Florida and will continue to drop south over the next couple of days. As the front settles over the relatively warm waters of the Gulf Stream through the Florida Straits, scattered showers and storms will become more widespread. As this broad cluster of storms develops an area of low pressure looks to begin to develop by Friday near the northern Bahamas. While a fully tropical low-pressure system is not expected, a subtropical system (partially tropical) is possible and if strong enough could get a name.

The National Hurricane Center gives this area of low pressure a 70-percent chance of development as it tracks a couple of hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.

Just last year a similar setup through mid-late May produced Subtropical Storm Andrea east of the Bahamas.

Regardless of development, the counter-clockwise flow around the area of low pressure would help spread increased moisture and the chance for scattered showers and storms into Tampa Bay on Friday. More widespread showers with periods of tropical downpours will be possible across southeastern Florida.

Forecast models then show the area of low-pressure tracking northeast away from the state of Florida dropping the chance of rain through Saturday.

Continue to check back with 10 Tampa Bay as the setup for this development evolves over the next couple of days.

